6-year-old boy reported missing in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach police are searching for a 6-year-old boy who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Jayden Douglas was last seen Tuesday morning in the area of South Glades Drive and Northeast 16th Avenue. He was wearing a white shirt and navy blue shorts.

Police said they are using all of their available resources to find Jayden, including aviation and K-9 units.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police.