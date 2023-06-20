Atlanta woman accused of brutally beating 70-year-old Airbnb tenant in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police arrested an Atlanta woman Monday after she was accused of beating a 70-year-old Airbnb tenant in Fort Lauderdale last week, authorities said.

According to an arrest affidavit, police officers responded to a service call Wednesday at the Isle of Venice apartment homes, located at 111 Isle of Venice Dr.

Authorities said Leanne Kortney Eicoff, 39, asked police to retrieve items from the Airbnb she was renting on Wednesday.

After speaking with the Airbnb’s owner, the owner told police that Eicoff beat the renters that were living next door on Tuesday, the night before she moved into the apartment, authorities said.

According to investigators, the victims, who were visiting from Chicago, weren’t physically at the home when officers arrived but said they would press charges.

After further investigation, police said that Eicoff entered the home on Tuesday and “struck the victims against their will.”

According to the affidavit, Eicoff struck one of the victims, who was identified as a 70-year-old woman multiple times in her face, head, chest and abdominal area.

Police said Eicoff pulled the victim’s hair with enough strength that it ripped hair out of her head and her hair was observed on the floor of the apartment.

Detectives said Eicoff caused minor bodily injuries to the victim and her injuries were consistent with what was reported to police.

Authorities did not say what was stolen following the attack and a motive has not yet been identified.

According to jail records, Eicoff was transported to the Paul Rein Detention Facility for booking.

She is facing charges of battery of a person 65 years or older and burglary with assault or battery.