Johnsonville recalls more than 42,000 pounds of sausages

Sausage company Johnsonville is recalling more than 42,000 pounds of its “Beddar with Cheddar” sausages.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the ready-to-eat pork links may be contaminated with thin, black strands of plastic.

There have been no reports of illness or injury.

The voluntary recall covers 14-ounce packages of Johnsonville “Beddar with Cheddar smoked sausage links” produced on Jan. 26, 2023.

“Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume them,” the USDA said. “This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”