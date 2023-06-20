Police investigating after woman seriously hurt in Homestead shooting

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Police investigated a shooting in Homestead Tuesday afternoon that left a woman seriously hurt.

It happened at around 2 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of Northeast 20th Avenue.

The victim was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Investigators were trying to determine who pulled the trigger and whether the shooting was accidental or intentional, according to Homestead police.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.