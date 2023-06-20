87º

Police investigating after woman seriously hurt in Homestead shooting

Roy Ramos, Reporter

Homestead police investigated a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Police investigated a shooting in Homestead Tuesday afternoon that left a woman seriously hurt.

It happened at around 2 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of Northeast 20th Avenue.

The victim was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Investigators were trying to determine who pulled the trigger and whether the shooting was accidental or intentional, according to Homestead police.

