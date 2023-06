MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a 73-year-old man who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Robert Raiford was last seen Tuesday in the city’s Upper Eastside. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark shorts and black slides.

Police said Raiford is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.