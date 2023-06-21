Aventura police officer arrested after ‘misuse of authority’ complaint triggers probe

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies arrested a 30-year-old Aventura police officer Wednesday after an investigation out of Pompano Beach, according to the Aventura Police Department.

Officer David Esteban Delgado faced multiple charges, including two counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, engaging in a criminal offense with a weapon, as well as one count of battery.

Aventura police said the investigation stemmed from allegations of “misuse of authority” and “false arrest” lodged on May 23 with the department, which immediately suspended Delgado with pay. Broward Sheriff’s Office public corruption detectives then began investigating the case.

Police said those allegations came after an “incident” at 10:15 p.m. on May 20.

“We have fully cooperated with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation,” police said in a news release. “Based on their findings, they have decided to proceed with charges. As of today, our Officer has been SUSPENDED without pay until further notice.”

The department’s news release doesn’t delve into specifics about the allegations or what led authorities to file charges.

Aventura police said they wouldn’t comment further on the case and directed inquiries to BSO.

Local 10 News has requested Delgado’s arrest report from the sheriff’s office. He was being held in the Broward Main Jail without bond as of early Wednesday evening.