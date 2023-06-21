Miami-Dade man accused of setting his home on fire, beating dog with wooden plank

Antwone Lavar Williams, 43, is facing charges of first-degree arson and animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill with a deadly weapon.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade man was arrested Monday after being accused of setting his home on fire and then beating one of his five dogs with a wooden plank, authorities said.

According to a Miami-Dade police report, Antwone Lavar Williams, 43, is facing charges of first-degree arson and animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said that Miami-Dade arson detectives and a Florida State Fire Marshal responded to a home near the 8300 block of Northwest 22nd Place in reference to an investigation regarding a vehicle fire.

Detectives said that while they were attempting to conduct an investigation at the home, Williams became irate and had five dogs running loose around the yard, refusing to secure them.

According to the report, Williams struck the living room window, causing it to shatter and then started a fire inside of the home by igniting a cardboard box of miscellaneous objects with rubbing alcohol.

Police said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was requested at the scene when Williams extinguished the fire using a garden hose.

According to detectives, Williams was being “very uncooperative” and stated that no one could enter his yard.

Investigators said Williams then grabbed a piece of wood and struck one of his dogs in the head.

After establishing a rapport with Williams, he agreed to secure the dogs and provided consent for Animal Services to remove the dogs from his home before being taken into custody, authorities said.

According to jail records, Williams was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he is being held without bond.