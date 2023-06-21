Miami-Dade police seek answers in cold case involving missing husband, wife

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police released a flyer Wednesday regarding a cold case involving the disappearance of a man and his wife who have not been seen since 1982.

According to authorities, Eugene Pavey, then 50, and Melanie Pavey, then 19, were last seen on July 1, 1982, leaving the Crandon Marina in their 1975 27-foot Cigarette speedboat.

Miami-Dade police say Eugene and Melanie Pavey were last seen leaving Crandon Marina on their boat, similar to the one pictured here. (Miami-Dade Police Department)

The boat was navy blue and had two thin white stripes and a Bimini top.

Police said the couple was headed to Abaco Island, Bahamas, but they were never seen or heard from again.

Detectives have not confirmed whether they have any leads in the case or if they suspect foul play.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective S. Gowdie at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.