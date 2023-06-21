Police: Man ‘somehow’ escapes cop car after ‘undressed’ arrest at Miami Gardens Walmart

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A Coral Springs man managed to escape a police cruiser after he was arrested at the Walmart near Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, making it out of the superstore’s parking lot Tuesday before being taken back into custody, according to authorities.

According to an arrest report from the Miami Gardens Police Department, a customer told an off-duty officer working security that a “strange Black male,” later identified as 26-year-old Trent Shalamar Shirley, was “acting up” inside the men’s bathroom at the store, located at 19501 NW 27th Ave.

The officer and a sergeant approached an “undressed” Shirley in the bathroom and told him he needed to leave. Police said Shirley told the sergeant “I will f--- you up,” as they were leaving the store.

“At the time, (Shirley) had the intention and the ability to do so,” the officer wrote.

While in the back of the officer’s cruiser, Shirley said he was hot and had a request for the arresting officer.

“He asked me if I could lower the window a little bit down,” the officer wrote. “And I did.”

“Somehow,” the officer wrote, Shirley was able to open the cruiser’s door from the outside and bolt out, leading the officer on a foot chase across the parking lot and to the street.

Police said they used a Taser on Shirley and took him back into custody. He was arrested on charges of escape, resisting an officer with violence and assault, and was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $6,500 bond, according to jail records.