WATCH: Body camera footage shows arrest of naked man accused of trying to steal Jet Ski

Authorities have released body camera footage in the case of a man who was arrested after he tried to steal a Jet Ski.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Authorities have released body camera footage in the case of a man who was arrested after he tried to steal a Jet Ski.

Police arrested 47-year-old Yacov Jacques Levi on Sunday, April 2 after they said he tried to steal the personal watercraft before getting naked in the water.

It happened along the 2300 block of Miami Beach.

According to an arrest report, Levi tried to steal the Jet Ski that was parked along the shoreline.

Yacov Jacques Levi. (Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation)

It belongs to Boucher Brothers, police said, and a manager of the business initially told Levi to get away after noticing him trying to board it and push it into the water.

He then broke a paddleboard handle that belonged to the business and used it to hit the manager in the head, according to an arrest report.

After officers arrived, police said Levi got into the water and refused to come out, instead sticking up his middle fingers at officers and eventually taking off his shorts, becoming completely nude.

Before being taken into custody, police said Levi grabbed his groin area and made lewd gestures while in the presence of children, who were among the beachgoers at the scene.

Police said two Good Samaritans who tried to help get Levi out of the water were also struck by the suspect.

Eventually, an officer punched Levi in the face in order to get gain control over him, according to the arrest report.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, lewd and lascivious behavior, aggravated battery, providing a false name after arrest, grand theft, resisting an officer without violence and assault on a police officer/firefighter or intake officer.