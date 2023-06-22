Double the luck: Florida man wins $1 million twice playing Lottery scratch-off game

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man won $1 million playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game for the second time since December, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Wednesday.

Scottie Grant, 58, of Molino, claimed his prize this week at Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

According to Lottery officials, he chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Rundall purchased his winning ticket from a Circle Food Mart store in Pensacola.

The business will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”