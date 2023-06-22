Nearly naked man accused of fleeing from scene of crash, trespassing on school property

BUNNELL, Fla. – A nearly naked man and his female passenger were arrested Wednesday after the driver fled the scene of a crash and trespassed on school property, authorities announced Thursday.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer witnessed the driver, later identified as Stephen Peterson, 22, of Port Orange, striking multiple vehicles with his SUV and then taking off at a high rate of speed.

Deputies said the FWC officer activated his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but Peterson kept on going.

According to authorities, Peterson drove onto the property of Old Kings Elementary School and drove around the running track before leaving the school.

He then drove to the Flagler County Landfill and into the wooded area between the landfill and Interstate 95, authorities said.

Bodycam footage released Thursday shows deputies approaching the SUV, which appeared to be stuck against a concrete barrier.

“The driver and passenger were given multiple commands to exit the vehicle to which they refused,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release. “Both the driver and passenger were removed from the vehicle by deputies and placed under arrest. The male was naked except for a small covering wrapped around his waist and socks. It is unknown why the male was not wearing more clothing.”

Authorities confirmed that Peterson was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a crash with damage to a vehicle or property, resisting an officer without violence, trespassing on school grounds, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment.

His passenger, Victoria Averill, 20, was arrested on charges of trespassing on school grounds, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment.

Jail records show Peterson is being held on a $19,500 bond and Averill is being held on a $3,000 bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

“Just when you think you’ve seen and heard everything - a naked driver causes multiple hit and run crashes, flees from law enforcement, resists arrest and then has to be dragged out naked from his car to be arrested,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “Not only did this man endanger lives on the road and his passenger but he also could have placed innocent children at risk had they been playing on the running track. I’ll leave it up to your imagination on what was going on inside the car! Great job by all deputies and FWC’s officer apprehending these individuals.”