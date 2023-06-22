Video shows Miramar crash that led to cross-county chase, shootout

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Local 10 News obtained surveillance video Thursday of a car crash in Miramar that led to a shootout and then a cross-county police chase.

According to his arrest affidavit, Anthony Gordon Jr., 22, of Miramar, now faces charges of attempted murder in the second degree and aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, open carrying of a weapon and resisting an officer without violence.

22-year-old Anthony Gordon Jr. (Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation)

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Friday near the 2300 block of Southwest 60th Way in Miramar.

According to Miramar police, the victim told detectives that he began calling 911 following the crash when Gordon told him “If you are going to call police, I’m going to kill you.

Gordon grabbed a gun out of the orange Kia he was driving and walked towards the victim, police said.

After “fearing for his life,” the victim told detectives that he reversed his white Lexus down the street to try to get away from Gordon, while Gordon proceeded to point the gun and fire shots at him.

Police said the victim fired shots back at Gordon during the incident.

According to an arrest report, detectives Gordon’s blood on the victim’s car from injuries he had sustained during the crash, Tania Rues, a spokesperson for the Miramar Police Department, said.

After the victim drove away, Gordon fled the area, driving north on Southwest 60th Way and turning onto 23rd Street, according to the affidavit. The victim then switched course and began to follow Gordon, tailing him to 23rd Street.

That was when Gordon stopped, got out of the car, and fired several rounds in the victim’s direction. The victim got out of his own car and fired four to five rounds back, the affidavit states, before Gordon fled north on 61st Avenue in the Kia.

The victim, following the advice of a Broward Sheriff’s Office dispatcher, stopped pursuing Gordon. He had already given the dispatcher the Kia’s license plate number.

Miramar police tracked the Kia to a home in the 7000 block of Venetian Drive, where they spotted it driving away, according to the affidavit. They tried to do a traffic stop, but Gordon, still driving the car, did not stop.

When he got onto Florida’s Turnpike, Miramar police stopped pursuing him. Moments later, Miami Gardens police took him into custody.

Police found two rifles and a Glock handgun in the front passenger side of the car, according to the affidavit.

Gordon pleaded not guilty in Miami-Dade court on Tuesday to the charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, open carrying of a weapon and resisting an officer without violence.

He is being held in Miami-Dade Jail on those charges and on an out-of-county warrant, jail records show.