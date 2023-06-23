Police investigating double shooting outside Plantation Walgreens

Sky 10 over the scene of a double shooting at a Plantation Walgreens Friday.

PLANTATION, Fla. – Police investigated a double shooting in the parking lot of a Walgreens in Plantation Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. at the drugstore chain’s location at 3895 W. Broward Blvd., near State Road 7.

According to Plantation Fire Rescue, the victims, both men, were shot in the back and ran into the store after being wounded. Medics took them to Broward Health Medical Center.

A fire rescue spokesperson said both victims were “awake and alert” following the shooting.

Video from Sky 10 showed crime scene tape placed near the store’s entrance as well as what appeared to be multiple evidence markers in the parking lot.

Local 10 News has contacted the Plantation Police Department seeking additional information.

Anyone with information was asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

