Shooting reported at shopping plaza in North Miami

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

North Miami police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a shopping plaza store, which appears to be under construction.

The shooting was reported overnight at 12641 NW 17th Ave.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene Friday morning as two police officers were guarding the front and back entrances to the business.

Blood could be seen on the door to the front entrance, as well as inside.

A dog was also spotted inside of a crate inside the business.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately released.

