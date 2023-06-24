84º

Detectives arrest 2 after video of Miami-Dade armed robbery goes viral

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Eden Checkol, Anchor/Reporter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A victim got into a car thinking he was going to the beach with friends, but it was an armed robbery — and a video of it went viral on Instagram, police said.

Once he was inside the car, Kaya Burgos pointed a semi-automatic firearm at his head and Jayden Sanders pointed a rifle, according to the arrest reports.

Detectives arrested Burgos, 21, and Sanders, 18, on Thursday after the robbery in deep south Miami-Dade County. Corrections officers booked them early Friday morning at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Burgos and Sanders forced the victim to quickly surrender his gold chain, iPhone, sneakers, and camera and then ordered him to get out of the car near the intersection of Southwest 353 Street and 18 Avenue, according to the police reports.

The robbers returned his iPhone, sneakers, and camera, but they kept his gold chain, according to the police report.

Burgos and Sanders both faced charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Corrections officers were holding them without bond on Friday night.

