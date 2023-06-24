Florida woman wins $5 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A Florida woman won $5 million playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game, Lottery officials confirmed this week.

Mensny Oreste, 41, of Kissimmee, claimed her prize this week at Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

According to Lottery officials, she chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

Oreste purchased her winning ticket from a Circle K gas station in Sanford.

The business will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”