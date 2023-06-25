1 dead, 1 injured after 30-foot boat collides with Fisher Island ferry overnight

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man has died following a boat crash involving a Fisher Island Ferry early Sunday morning.

The deadly boat collision in the waters near Port Miami also sent sending a second to the hospital in serious condition.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, it happened just before 3:40 a.m. when a 30-foot boat collided into a Fisher Island car ferry in the government cut channel.

Workers on-board the ferry were able to pull one man out of the water and paramedics rushing him to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

But while being transported, they say the man mentioned his friend was also on-board the boat and was now missing.

That led crews to call in the Miami dive team, who immediately launched a search and rescue operation.

That search ended minutes later when a second man was recovered and pronounced dead on-scene.

No workers on-board the car ferry were hurt.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now in charge of figuring out what led up to the collision and why it happened in the first place.

Due to the investigation, three cruise ships that were scheduled to dock at Port Miami are unable to do so.

Those ships are the Carnival Celebration, the MSC Seascape and the Norwegian Escape.