Heavy rain hits parts of South Florida, including areas impacted by historic flooding earlier this year

Terrell Forney, Reporter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Sunday was a soaker as rain fell hard and fast throughout the day in areas across South Florida.

In Oakland Park, the storm drains just couldn’t keep up with all of the excess water, which led to some surface street flooding and a car that stalled out on the side of the road at Commercial Boulevard and Andrews Avenue.

In fact, at one point all of the eastbound lanes were covered in water.

The weather just as wet in Miami-Dade.

Thunder and lightning moved in earlier, with rain showers reducing visibility around Downtown Miami.

One neighborhood nervously watching the weather are the people in Fort Lauderdale’s Edgewater community, just north of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

That’s where serious flooding ruined properties during a record rainfall several weeks ago.

“Whenever it does (start raining) I start freaking out,” said resident Sharon Dolan. “I start walking around and going, ‘Is this going to happen again?’”

