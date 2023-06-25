Police: 10 arrests made following illegal street racing bust

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers announced 10 arrests as part of a major crack down of illegal street takeovers.

That is when people block public roads in order for cars to do donuts and race at a high rate of speed.

The illegal ring was busted early Saturday morning, which is normally when the illegal activity happens.

Miami-Dade police said they observed several cars doing donuts and driving at a high rate of speed after they had completely shut down certain roads, blocking the area for residents and for emergency vehicles as well.

The enforcement initiative led to 10 arrests, two firearms seized, four vehicles impounded, and 17 citations issued.

Those taken into custody are facing charges for illegal street racing, and many of them for resisting arrest as well.

Some them were fleeing police officers and some as well had illegal guns in their possession.

Many of the women seen there were inside the cars being driven by the men, and handful of them attempted to run away when police arrived.

For now, police say they will continue their crackdown on this behavior.