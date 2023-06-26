Detectives search for vandal who damaged graves in Miami-Dade

Detectives are searching for a vandal who filmed himself damaging a gravesite and a memorial in Miami-Dade County.

The family of Andres Zacarías, who died during a New Year’s Day traffic crash, was outraged when they visited his gravesite near Eighth Street to find everything damaged.

“This is our area of grief,” said his sister Ingrid Zacarías, adding, “This is all we have left.”

A vandal has also targeted the memorial site at the site of the crash at the intersection of West Flagler Street and Southwest 79 Avenue.

Yuhlia Medina, Jenser Salazar, and Christian Mohip were with Zacarías in a Hyundai Elantra when Alex Garcia, the 16-year-old driver of a Chevy Tahoe, crashed and killed all of them, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.