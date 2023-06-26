Florida woman wins $5 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A Florida woman won $5 million playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game, Lottery officials confirmed Monday.

Maria Lopez-Uriostegui, 50, of West Palm Beach, claimed her prize this week at Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

According to Lottery officials, she chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

Lopez-Uriostegui purchased her winning ticket from a Marathon Food Mart in her hometown.

The business will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $20 scratch-off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.”