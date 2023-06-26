Police: Florida man threatens to ‘f---ing nuke’ Homestead police station in series of calls

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – It’s seemingly a case of déjà vu for a Charlotte County man.

Chris Knute Holverson, 62, was scheduled to appear in Miami-Dade court Monday for a plea hearing in a 2022 case involving charges of misusing 911, making a bomb threat and threatening law enforcement officers.

On June 9, 2023, he called the Homestead Police Department’s emergency line, apparently to inquire about that case — and proceeded to misuse 911, make bomb threats and threaten law enforcement officers over a series of about 40 calls, according to an arrest report.

Police arrested Holverson, from Punta Gorda, on Friday after he was brought back to Miami-Dade County.

According to an arrest report, in the calls, Holverson affirmatively told dispatchers it was an emergency, repeatedly identified himself and asked about his upcoming court date.

But police said he took things a step further, making a series of threats to an individual detective, the city’s police chief — and the whole department.

The threats ranged from saying he wanted to “fight” the detective and “f--- his s--- up,” planning to “do something bad if we don’t figure it out,” to threats to kill.

In one call, Holverson allegedly said: “I hope this is the emergency line, Homestead, very good. From what I hear, (the detective) is not available. What I need to do is to tell you since that is happening, I have people here that are going to bomb and kill you and kill everyone at the police department.”

According to the arrest report, in another call, Holverson said: “Here is the thing, f--- you, I am going to f---ing nuke the f---ing police department, I am going to nuke you, and first of all kill your police chief. I am going to kill your police chief. That’s it.”

Police said Holverson said if he didn’t know the court date, he would “do an emergency nuclear weapon drop on your place, on the Homestead Police Department and get picked up so I get to court on time” and “kill you all” if no one tells him the court date.

It’s not clear what became of his Monday court hearing, but Holverson did have another court date on the weekend to answer to the newest charges against him.

A Miami-Dade judge gave him a $13,500 bond on one charge each of threatening to place a bomb, threatening to kill a law enforcement officer and misuse of 911.

He remained held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on additional warrants as of Monday morning.