Swimming lessons program aims to save lives in North Miami

A swimming instruction program in North Miami aims to prevent drownings this summer.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A swimming program is ongoing in memory of twin boys who drowned earlier this year in Miami-Dade County.

The 13-year-old brothers drowned in a lake at Arthur Woodard Park, at 1220 NW 99 St., in Miami-Dade’s Pinewood neighborhood.

The new life-saving program aims to equip about 100 children with the skills they need this summer to avoid drowning.

Florida is among the states in the country with the highest drowning death rates in the U.S., according to The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more information about swimming lessons at 1100 NW 125 St., in North Miami, visit this page or call 305-681-0701