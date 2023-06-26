Woman accused of beating pregnant sister following verbal dispute in North Miami

Myladys Morales, 22, was arrested Monday after being accused of beating her pregnant sister following a verbal dispute at their home in North Miami, authorities say.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A North Miami woman was arrested Monday after being accused of beating her pregnant sister following a verbal dispute at their home in North Miami, authorities say.

According to an arrest report, North Miami police officers responded to a domestic-related battery call around 6: 20 a.m. at a home near the 1400 block of Northwest 120th Street.

Authorities said upon arrival, the victim told police that she and her sister, 22-year-old Myladys Morales, got into a verbal dispute at their home which led Morales to strike her in the face with her elbow.

The victim told police that she is seven months pregnant and was showing, according to the report.

Police said the landlord of the home witnessed Morales striking the victim several times in the face and had to pull Morales off of her.

Morales is facing one count each of battery and aggravated battery on a pregnant victim.

According to jail records, Morales was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for processing where she is being held on an $11,500 bond.