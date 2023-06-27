Police: Man grabs detective’s holstered gun at Miami-Dade Walmart, says ‘I’m going to f***ing kill you’

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested a 28-year-old man Monday at a Walmart in northeast Miami-Dade after he shoplifted at the store and then grabbed a detective’s holstered gun, authorities said.

Gervin Alexander Zuniga, of North Miami, faces charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and petit theft.

According to his arrest report, two detectives were working an off-duty detail at the Walmart at 1425 NE 163rd St. when they were approached by a loss prevention investigator who notified them that a man had opened multiple packages of food and water inside the store and had concealed beers in his pocket.

Police said the detectives located Zuniga in the baby section and ordered him to leave the Walmart, but Zuniga, who appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, became irritated and refused to leave.

According to the report, the detectives grabbed Zuniga, who started resisting arrest, and forced him to the floor so they could place handcuffs on him.

Police said Zuniga then grabbed one of the detective’s gun, which was holstered and said, “I’m going to f***ing kill you, b****.”

Zuniga, however, was not able to remove the gun from the holster and was forced to the floor once again as the detectives were trying to escort him out of the store, authorities said.

A detective wrote in the report that Zuniga continued his threats toward the detectives, telling them he would “f*** us up and kill us.”

According to the report, during the struggle, Zuniga kicked one of the detectives on his shin.

He was eventually placed into the back of a police car and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.