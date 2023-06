MIRAMAR, Fla. – A wooden power pole in Miramar fell onto a pickup truck Tuesday morning that was parked in the driveway of a home.

Sky 10 was above the 3400 block of West Lake Place around 8:50 a.m. as the pole was split in the half and resting on the green truck.

Power lines came down onto another car that was parked in front of the truck.

Personnel from Florida Power & Light were called to the scene.

No other details were immediately released.