WEST PARK, Fla. – Children at the Carver Ranches Boys & Girls Club in West Park had some star power in the building, as legendary Quarterback Tom Brady, Super Bowl Champion Odell Beckham Jr. and DJ Khaled came by to spend some time with them.

The stars threw a football around with the kids on Tuesday.

This kids also took home some jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and jackets as part of the of Fanatics’ annual Global Volunteer Day.