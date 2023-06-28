Man accused of punching, trying to rob 70-year-old man in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in Miami Beach for punching a 70-year-old man in the face and then trying to rob him, authorities said.

The attack was reported just after 5 a.m. in the 300 block of Lincoln Road.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, the victim was waiting for a bus when he was suddenly approached by Daniel Ciforelli, who punched him in the face, causing the victim to fall over and hit the back of his head on the ground.

Miami Beach police said Ciforelli then proceeded to search the victim’s pockets for valuables, but didn’t find anything.

He then rode away on a Citibike, but then returned to continue hitting and kicking the victim while he was still on the ground, authorities said.

According to the police report, the victim was hospitalized and needed numerous stitches to his forehead and staples to the back of his head. He also had a broken tooth.

Police said Ciforelli was later identified by patrol officers via a previously issued flyer that included a surveillance video image of the suspect.

Ciforelli was wearing the same clothing he was wearing during the attack when he was detained, authorities said.

He faces charges of attempted robbery and aggravated battery on a person 65 or older.