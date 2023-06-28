84º

Margate police search for missing, endangered 50-year-old man

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Adrian Williams (WPLG)

MARGATE, Fla. – The Margate Police Department asked for the public’s help Tuesday in locating a missing and endangered 50-year-old man.

Authorities said Adrian Williams was last seen leaving his residence at 5500 Celebration Pointe Way just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

According to detectives, Williams was last seen driving a 2010 Green Land Rover with Florida Tag AL89FL.

His vehicle was last registered in the area of West Davie Boulevard and Southwest 32nd Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

