Police: 2 arrested, 2 at large after man nearly beaten to death, whipped with own belt in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man who spray painted a red food truck Tuesday in Miami Beach was nearly beaten to death by the man who caught him in the act and three other men, authorities said.

According to one of the suspect’s arrest reports, Adrian Williams, 21, and Terrance Rayshun Delaney, 43, were summoned to the 1300 block of Collins Court by the unknown suspect who witnessed the victim vandalizing the food truck, which was parked in the back of Harold’s Shrimp and Chicken Restaurant.

Miami Beach police said surveillance video shows that the unknown suspect and the victim, identified only by his last name, Morales, were involved in a brief confrontation before the suspect entered the rear of the business while on his cellphone.

Police said the suspect returned to the alleyway a short time later with Williams, Delaney and another man, later identified by police as Arrion Williams.

According to the arrest report, the four men surrounded the victim and the unknown man punched the victim in the head from behind, causing Morales to fall to ground unconscious.

The group then began beating the victim, delivering blows to his head, face, back, stomach, legs and buttocks, authorities said.

Police said the unknown man then took off Morales’ pants and removed the victim’s belt before whipping him with it.

“During the entirety of the attack, victim Morales never stood up and only raised his head on occasion,” the arrest report stated.

Police said the attack lasted for about four minutes and was witnessed by a female who tried to intervene but was held back by Delaney, who pushed her to the ground at one point.

According to the police report, two witnesses who saw the attack “from an elevated position” called 911.

Police said Delaney pushed one of the responding officers to the ground as he tried to detain him as Adrian Williams, Arrion Williams and the unknown man retreated into the restaurant.

Adrian Williams and Delaney were ultimately arrested, but police are still searching for Arrion Williams and the unknown man.

According to the police report, Morales was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. He suffered a fractured jaw, several facial fractures, fractured ribs, a collapsed lung, a spinal fracture and a ruptured spleen.

Jail records show Adrian Williams is facing a second-degree attempted murder charge. Although his arrest report states that Delaney is in custody, he did not appear in a search of inmates Wednesday on the Miami-Dade Corrections website.

Adrian Williams (WPLG)

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Arrion Williams or the unknown man is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.