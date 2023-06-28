Police: Man airlifted after Lauderhill shooting

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Lauderhill Monday night.

Authorities said Lauderhill police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 10 p.m. near the 1700 block of Northwest 35th Way.

Moments later, police said they received a call about a man that had been shot outside of a home near the 1800 block of Northwest 38th Avenue.

According to William L. Gordon, a Lauderhill police spokesperson, upon arrival, detectives found an adult Black male with three gunshot wounds in a nearby parking lot.

Gordon said the victim was airlifted to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale for treatment.

According to investigators, the victim was uncooperative with police and there are no known suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.