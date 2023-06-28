87º

LIVE

Local News

Suspect on the run for 3 days after escaping police custody, deputies say

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Lauderhill
The Broward Sheriff's Office released a flyer showing the photo of a fugitive who escaped police custody on Sunday in Lauderhill. (BSO)

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Phybian Walker is a wanted fugitive, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies announced on Wednesday.

Police officers arrested Walker for robbery at about 4:30 a.m., on Sunday, in Lauderhill. He was able to escape after police officers interviewed him, according to deputies.

Police officers set up a perimeter in the area of The Circle of Inverrary and The Circle at Blueberry Court, west of the Florida Turnpike.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the fugitive to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. There is a $5,000 reward.

Phybian Walker is a wanted fugitive, deputies said Wednesday. (BSO)

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email