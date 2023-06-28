Video shows smash-and-grab outside Palmetto Bay storage facility

Police are searching for a suspect that was caught on camera breaking into a vehicle and then taking off with an envelope full of cash outside of a storage facility n Palmetto Bay on Tuesday evening.

Authorities said the robbery happened around 5 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the suspect breaking the window of a white van while parked outside of a Safeguard Self Storage, located at 17171 S. Dixie Highway, and then reaching into the glove compartment where police said he took off with an envelope full of cash.

Oscar Mejicanos told police that he was not only was he targeted but tracked and followed after making a withdrawal at a Wells Fargo Bank in Palmetto Bay just moments before the robbery.

“The guy used a punch device and the glass shattered and he broke everything,” he said.

Before the robbery, the suspect was seen parking a white Land Rover next to the victim’s car in reverse so that cameras couldn’t capture his license plate number.

Mejicanos told Local 10 News that he was targeted and followed after he withdrew $1400 in cash from inside the Wells Fargo.

“I saw a guy by the ATM machine, but I didn’t care because there is always somebody by the ATM machine. I then went to my car and put the money in the glove compartment,” he said.

Mejicanos said he then drove to the storage facility before coming out to a broken window.

“I saw the broken window from the door and then I run to see what’s going on and then I see the glove compartment,” he said.

Mejicanos said he believes the crook may have tracked him using a device and later saw the suspect taking off in his vehicle.

Mejanicos gave a warning to others to be more aware of their surroundings, especially when making a bank withdrawal.

“You have to be really careful because it can be a homeless guy next to you or a guy driving a Range Rover,” he said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.