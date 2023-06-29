Genetic testing used to prevent adverse reactions to medications

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – In the United States, adverse reactions to medications are the leading cause of hospitalization or even death.

Now there’s an emerging science that can reduce that risk.

Many health organizations utilize pharmacogenomics, which is basically a genetic “background check,” to uncover how each individual will react to a certain medication or even a combination of medications.

Dr. Clifford Medina, Chief of General Medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center, says a process called ACT-X screening, covers over 50 genes to ensure patients receive medication prescriptions that will minimize their risk of an adverse reaction.

“So for example, some patients metabolize drugs differently some are slow metabolizers, and some people are ultra-fast metabolizers of drugs which can alter the level of the drugs in your blood there by altering the effects of the drugs on your health and also with regards to side effects,” he said.

Medina said the technology will also determine your genetic risk of developing certain diseases.

The cost of testing may be covered by insurance plans.

STUDY FINDS E-CIGARETTE SALES RISING

A study released this week found that e-cigarette sales increased dramatically between 2020 and 2022.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that monthly unit sales of e-cigs increased by nearly 47 percent over that two-year time period, specifically in youth-appealing flavors.

While encouraged by the F.D.A.’s recent actions to curb unlawful marketing of flavored e-cigarettes, anti-smoking organizations say there needs to be more comprehensive restrictions on the sale of all flavored products, across the country.