Police pursuit leads to suspect crashing into several vehicles, shutting down US 1 in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect in a narcotics investigation escaped police, led them on a chase several miles away, and ended up crashing into several vehicles, including a marked Miami-Dade police cruiser while injuring several people Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Detectives said the police pursuit happened around 7:15 p.m. when they tried to take the man into custody in connection with an open and active narcotics investigation before he got into a black Dodge Ram and fled the scene.

According to Miami-Dade police, as officers approached the Dodge Ram, the suspect attempted to run over the detectives and struck one of their vehicles as he sped away.

As the police pursuit ensued and the suspect approached the intersection of Southwest 132nd Street and South Dixie Highway, he then rear-ended a white Nissan, which then collided into a black Tesla, detectives said.

The suspect’s vehicle struck a marked MDPD vehicle and rolled over before striking a light pole and tree in the area of Southwest 128th Street and US 1, according to police.

Authorities said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported an adult female driver of the Nissan to a nearby hospital and the suspect to Jackson South Medical Center.

Firefighters also treated a pregnant person and a two-year-old toddler that were in the Tesla when the crash happened, authorities said.

Police said the adult male driver of the Tesla and none of the police officers were injured in the crash.

Local 10 News obtained cellphone video that showed the aftermath of the crash where a white Nissan and black Tesla sustained heavy damage and police were investigating the area.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene where it saw the suspect’s black Dodge Ram mangled and being towed away after it slammed into the pole.

Authorities told Local 10 News reporter Terrell Forney that the victims involved in the crash are expected to be OK.

US 1 was temporarily shut down in both directions for several hours around Southwest 132nd Street but was reopened around 11 p.m.

Detectives said they were able to recover a firearm from the suspect’s vehicle and charges are currently pending.

The suspect has not yet been identified.