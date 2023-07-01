70-year-old man claims self-defense in fatal North Miami Beach stabbing

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 70-year-old man is facing a murder charge following a stabbing in North Miam Beach.

That man, Joseph DeLeon, appeared in front of a judge on Saturday.

Defense attorneys argue that DeLeon was acting in self-defense.

According to a police report, DeLeon got into an argument with the victim on Thursday in the area of the 16800 block of Northeast 21st Avenue.

He claims the victim attacked him with the knife.

DeLeon reportedly asked neighbors to call the police after the victim was injured.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died.

On Saturday, a judge ruled DeLeon be held in jail without bond.