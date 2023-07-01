80º

Police search for missing 11-month-old girl from Naples

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A missing child alert was activated Friday night for an 11-month-old from Naples.

State officials said Faith Rivero Dios was last seen on May 31.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes.

The child is believed to be in the company of Rosemary Dios Mon, a 23-year-old woman from Naples. Police say she is 5-foot-6 and weighs 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on either’s whereabouts is urged to call 1-888-FL-MISSING or the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300.

