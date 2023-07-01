Slain US Army veteran’s mother reacts to widow’s arrest for 2019 murder in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – A grieving mother talked exclusively to Local 10 News on Friday after detectives arrested her 35-year-old daughter-in-law for the murder of her son in 2019.

Sasha Stone said not a day goes by that she doesn’t think about her slain son Osmanny Montano, who was killed on March 10, 2019, in Miami-Dade County.

Montano’s widow, Aimee Martinez, confessed to shooting the 34-year-old U.S. Army veteran, who had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, records show.

Osmanny Montano, a U.S. Army veteran, was killed by his wife in front of his son in 2019 at their Miami-Dade County home, police said. (Courtesy photo)

“I believed it was murder from day one,” Stone said. “I never believed it was self-defense.”

The couple’s 2-year-old son witnessed the fatal shooting over four years ago at their home near Southwest 47 Street and 67 Avenue, records show. The widow said it was self-defense, but new evidence surfaced indicating otherwise, police said.

“Yesterday evening I was contacted by the detectives, actually here at the house, that an arrest had been made in my son’s case,” Stone said on Friday.

Aimee Martinez told detectives she shot her husband twice during a domestic violence incident in 2019 in Miami-Dade County. After forensic analysis, detectives disagreed and arrested her for murder four years later. (MDCR)

After forensic analysis, Miami-Dade detectives learned that evidence showed the shooter had folded a pillow over the gun before firing at Montano.

According to the arrest warrant, “the trajectories of the gunshots, the lack of stippling or soot surrounding the gunshot wounds, and the location of the blood evidence in relation to the projectile strike on the closet door” were evidence of intent.

“I have such mixed feelings. I’m grateful that finally justice has come for me and my family and it’s been a long time, a lot of pain and suffering,” Stone said.

Sasha Stone shared this photograph of her with her son Osmanny Montano, who was police said was murdered in 2019. (Courtesy photo)

Martinez, who shot Montano in the chest and neck, appeared in bond court on Friday. She is being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

“I know that the truth will always prevail,” Stone said adding, “Justice will be served.”

Read the arrest warrant