A new approach to treating uterine fibroids

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Nearly two-thirds of American women suffer from uterine fibroids by the age of fifty.

Dr. Armando Hernandez-Rey with Conceptions Florida said these noncancerous tumors that grow in the uterus can range from pea to football sized and even larger, becoming extremely painful.

For some patients, he’s now using an incision free trans-cervical solution with a device called the ‘sonata system which is one of the newest tools in fibroid treatment.

“This is a new generation where we go through the vagina, we have access to all if not most of the fibroids that are clinically relevant, and we’re doing sort of an ablation or a burning of these fibroids without having to make large incisions either on the skin and-or on the uterus itself,” Hernandez-Rey said.

He said that makes the recovery much quicker for patients.

The Sonata procedure can be done in under an hour and often general anesthesia is not required.

STUDY UNDERSCORES IMPORTANCE OF BRUSHING TEETH BEFORE BED

And researchers suggest skipping a usual part of the bedtime routine could increase your risk of cardiovascular disease.

Scientists from a university hospital in japan analyzed the oral hygiene habits of over 1,600 hospital patients who were at least 20 years old.

The researchers said they found that only brushing in the morning after waking up was not enough to maintain good health and that brushing teeth at night is important for lowering cardiovascular disease risk.

The study found that not brushing teeth before bed also increases the risk of periodontal disease and tooth decay.

Dental diseases have consistently been associated with increased risk of heart disease.

