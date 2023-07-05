Medley police search for 63-year-old man reported missing for nearly 2 months

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man from Medley who has been reported missing for nearly two months, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

According to Medley police, 63-year-old Hernando Olaya Newball was last seen at the U-Haul storage facility, located at 8700 NW 77th Court, but loved ones have not heard from him since May 6.

Detectives said Newball is known to frequent Hialeah Metrorail Station, located at 115 E. 21st St., in Hialeah.

According to investigators, Newball’s family believes he may be suffering from Alzheimer’s and Dementia and is in need of services.

Police said Newball is 6 feet tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a jacket.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Medley Police Detective Perez at 305-883-2047, extension 140, or email fperez@medleypd.com.