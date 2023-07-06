Doral woman accused of stealing Yorkie from puppy store

DORAL, Fla. – Doral police arrested a 31-year-old woman Wednesday after accusing her of stealing a Yorkshire terrier from a puppy store Friday morning.

According to an arrest report from the Doral Police Department, Elizabeth Maria Valdes walked into World Famous Puppies, located at 7870 NW 52nd St., took the teacup Yorkie from its kennel, began playing with it and then later picked up the puppy and told a store employee that she was taking the dog and “did not care about anything.”

Valdes then walked out with the dog in her arms, police said. According to the report, the dog had a value of roughly $5,000.

Police said on Wednesday, officers went to Valdes’ apartment, located on Lake Drive, about a quarter mile away from the store, and took her into custody.

According to the report, Valdes admitted to walking into the business and taking the puppy but told investigators “she did not think it was going to be a big deal since she always visits the business and the owner was best friends with her brother.”

Police said she additionally told officers that “she thought her mother had already paid for the puppy,” but neither Valdes or her mother could produce a receipt.

Valdes, who faces a third-degree grand theft charge, was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $5,000 bond, according to jail records.