Miami-Dade officials continue fight against state expressway takeover

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – More than three years after state lawmakers tried to take over control of Miami-Dade County’s expressways, the fight will continue.

There was an animated hearing Thursday at county hall.

The five expressways, including State Road 836, also known as the the Dolphin Expressway, and State Road 112, also known as the Airport Expressway, have been controlled by the county, under the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority, or MDX.

They generate hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue each year and are some of the busiest in the state.

But In 2019, a new Florida law created a new agency, the Greater Miami Expressway Agency, or GMX, a rival board to MDX, and there’s been litigation ever since.

On Thursday, commissioners said the rival board is a challenge to county home rule rights, and unanimously decided to join the legal fight.