Police: 5 people hospitalized after gunfire erupts in Fort Lauderdale apartment complex

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating a shooting.

It happened Wednesday night at an apartment complex in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 29th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale police tweeted that officers had responded to the area in reference to a shooting with multiple victims.

According to police, a group of people were gathered in a courtyard of the apartment complex when they were confronted by a second group.

Police said a total of five people were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, including two juveniles.

One of the three adults suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police in Fort Lauderdale investigate a shooting. (WPLG)

A woman who lives in the apartment complex and said she witnessed the shooting told Local 10 News’ Bridgette Matter that some of the victims were juveniles.

She said she helped one of the victims who was shot in the leg.

“It’s scary and I’m ready to move,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified. “This is ridiculous. We can’t even let out kids outside and feel safe, because every day there’s shooting and you’re scared to let your kids outside.

Authorities are working to locate suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call Fort Lauderdale police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.