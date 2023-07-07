Driver crashes into lake in Weston, taken to hospital as precaution

WESTON, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed into a lake in Weston Friday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of Racquet Club Road and East Mall Road.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 8:45 a.m. as the dark-colored sedan was partially submerged in the water.

Based on nearby tire marks, it appears that the driver lost control in the parking lot of an apartment complex before driving into the water.

Local 10 News was told by the property manager that a maintenance worker helped the driver safely out of the vehicle. She said the driver was a woman in her 50s.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane confirmed there were no other people inside the vehicle and the driver was not injured. Still, he says she was taken to Cleveland Clinic Hospital to be evaluated.