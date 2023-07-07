Police: Victim in critical condition following drive-by shooting in northeast Miami-Dade

Sky 10 flew over the scene of a shooting Friday afternoon that left one man in critical condition in northeast Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person hospitalized in northeast Miami-Dade Friday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade police, the victim was standing in front of a residence near the 300 block of Northeast 141st Street, when an unknown subject drove up and began to shoot in the direction of the victim.

Authorities said the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds during the incident.

According to investigators, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

According to MDPD, the suspect fled the scene after the shooting in an unknown direction.

Authorities have not identified the victim involved in the shooting.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

