Woman robbed, sexually assaulted while walking trail in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Detectives were questioning a person of interest on Friday in the case of a woman who was robbed and sexually assaulted on Thursday afternoon in Coconut Creek.

The attack was reported just before 1:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Lyons Road, inside the Fern Forest Natural Area.

According to Coconut Creek police spokesperson Scotty Leamon, the victim, identified as a 53-year-old woman, told officers that she was walking alone on one of the trails when she was attacked.

Leamon said her attacker was already gone when officers arrived.

“Detectives are working diligently to follow up on several leads that have been developed in the investigation,” Leamon wrote in an e-mail. “A person of interest has been identified.”

Anyone with further information is asked to call Coconut Creek police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.