Dog receiving treatment after being found badly wounded in Pompano Beach

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A dog is being treated for several injuries after it was stabbed and left alone in Pompano Beach.

The dog was brought to the Snapper Creek Animal Hospital Saturday, where he will be undergoing surgery.

The people helping the dog they’ve named Justice, because they want whoever injured him to be brought to justice.

The dog discovered abandoned in Pompano Beach on Friday with apparent stab wounds on his head, on his lip and on his chest.

“He was collapsed on the ground, unresponsive, I guided into my car, kind of take him to the vet,” said Jonathan Giraldo, who found the dog.

The dog had older wounds on his eye, and he’s also missing several teeth.

“I don’t even understand who could do this to an animal,” said Oralia Daly, who also found the dog. “It’s just totally cruel, just evil.”

The people who found the dog called iHeart Animal Rescue, which is now paying for the dog’s treatment.

The surgery and the treatment will cost quite a bit, with the rescue already having paid a deposit for more than $5,000.

Anyone who would like to donate to iHeart Animal Rescue to help with Justice’s bills can click here.

Additionally, anyone with information about who may have injured the dog is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.