Humane Society of Broward County looking to find permanent home for furry friends Cassie and Carter

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

HSBC Vice President of Marketing Cherie Wachter introduced Cassie to Local 10 viewers.

Cassie was so excited to see the other dogs on the background in the Local 10 News studios that they had to be changed before Cassie’s big television debut.

Watcher said Cassie gets along great with humans and loves covering them with her doggy kisses.

Cassie was previously adopted from HSBC but her owner sadly passed away.

She is 6 years old and weights approximately 46 pounds. Cassie’s adoption fee has already been sponsored, and she will go home with some great treats and toys as well.

Carter the kitten is also up for adoption at HSBC.

Carter (left) and Cassie (right) are available for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County. (WPLG)

He is about 10 weeks old and among dozens of felines looking for a forever home.

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits and furry friends up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

For more information on how to adopt any animal or schedule a visit, click here.