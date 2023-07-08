Spirit flight returns to Fort Lauderdale after crew reports possible engine issue

A Spirit Airlines flight bound for the U.S. Virgin Islands made a sudden return to South Florida on Saturday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Spirit Airlines flight bound for the U.S. Virgin Islands made a sudden return to South Florida on Saturday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Spirit Airlines flight No. 438 returned safely to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport early Saturday afternoon.

The crew on the flight reported a possible engine issue at approximately 12:45 p.m., per the FAA.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, the plane took off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at 12:14 p.m. and landed at 1:11 p.m.

The flight was bound for Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in St. Croix.

There were no reports of any injuries with anyone on board the plane.

The FAA said it will be investigating the issue.